Reds GM calls this season 'an organizational disappointment'

Barry Larkin didn’t back down from his recent comments on managing in Major League Baseball someday, and he doubled down on where he’d like to manage.

Barry Larkin didn’t back down from his recent comments on managing in Major League Baseball someday, and he doubled down on where he’d like to manage.

Bryan Price (38), left, talks with general manager Dick Williams, right, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, at the Cincinnati Reds Spring Training facility in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)

Speaking with media just hours after firing Bryan Price, Reds general manager and president of baseball operations Dick Williams called this season an "organizational disappointment."

“We all need to take a share of the blame for this," Williams said. “We don’t see Bryan as a scapegoat. It’s just the first step.”

Price was fired after 666 games and more than four seasons as the Reds manager, but a 3-15 start forced the club to make a change and name Jim Riggleman as interim manager for the remainder of the season.

“We felt like we had to act now," Williams said.

“It’s not the circumstances that anybody wants to get the job under," Riggleman said, who most recently was manager for the Washington Nationals in 2011. "Bryan Price is a good friend, but the opportunity to manage...it’s something that I love to do.”

According to a report by USA Today, former Reds shortstop and hall of famer Barry Larkin is the lead candidate to be next Reds' manager. Larkin told FOX19 Now in February that he wants to manage someday if the time is right and would only manage for the Reds.

Other candidates include current Reds' scout and former Red Sox manager John Farrell as well as former Yankees manager Joe Girardi.

"It's premature to set a timetable on hiring a full-time manager," Williams said. "We have some good internal candidates, but any external candidates won't be available (until towards the end of this season)."

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.