Whole Foods ends rewards program to welcome Amazon Prime perks

(RNN) - A change is coming for Whole Foods customers who participate in the company’s reward program.

Whole Foods announced Thursday that it is retiring the Rewards Pilot Program and Digital Coupons.

The company said the changes are being made to make room for new perks in conjunction with Amazon Prime.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods in 2017 for $13.7 billion.

Whole foods has already retired some of the old rewards features from its website. Consumers have to use their benefits by May 1, or they will lose them.

Membership accounts will no longer be active as of May 2. This includes mobile app, website, and in-store loyalty programs.

The company said additional announcements for Amazon Prime members is coming.

