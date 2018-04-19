3 National Guard members punished over dinosaur puppet video

A video shows an officer taking the reenlistment oath with a dinosaur puppet on her right hand. (Source: Facebook/Air Force Forum)

(RNN) – Dinosaur puppets are cute, but maybe not during a re-enlistment ceremony for the Tennessee National Guard.

A Facebook video showing a non-commissioned officer taking the re-enlistment oath with a dinosaur puppet on her right hand sparked a social media uproar.

“I understand your outrage and frustration,” Air National Guard Director Lt. Gen Scott Rice said this week. “Let me say, I’m equally shocked and dismayed by this event that mocks such a cherished and honorable occasion.”

All three people involved in the video were removed from their posts with the Guard, Maj Gen. Terry M. Haston, the adjutant general for the Tennessee Guard, said in a Facebook statement.

“I am absolutely embarrassed that a senior officer and a senior NCO took such liberties with a time-honored military tradition,” Haston said.

“The Tennessee National Guard leadership as a whole is appalled by the actions of these individuals which do not represent our nation’s service members nor the Airmen and Soldiers of Tennessee.”

The video appeared over the weekend on a Facebook group called Air Force amn/nco/snco. The video now has more than 2.7 million views.

