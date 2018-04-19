Man shot by Kentucky deputy in serious condition

ROANOKE, Ky. (AP) - A man shot in Roanoke by a Kentucky sheriff's deputy was in serious condition after being flown to a hospital.
News outlets report the man was shot after fleeing deputies with the LaRue County Sheriff's Office who attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The unidentified man led deputies on a high speed chase Wednesday that ended when one deputy shot him.
State Police Trooper Jeff Gregory says the man is known to law enforcement and wanted on warrants including failure to appear in court. The man was alert and talking when he was flown to a Louisville hospital. News outlets report that he was the only person in the car.
State police are investigating.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
We are in for partly sunny skies Thursday, but it will remain chilly.Full Story >
We are in for partly sunny skies Thursday, but it will remain chilly.Full Story >
Dearborn County sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old East Central High School student after being notified he had marijuana and a loaded firearm on school property.Full Story >
Dearborn County sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old East Central High School student after being notified he had marijuana and a loaded firearm on school property.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds today announced they are replacing manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds today announced they are replacing manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins.Full Story >
“We all need to take a share of the blame for this," Williams said. “We don’t see Bryan as a scapegoat. It’s just the first step.”Full Story >
“We all need to take a share of the blame for this," Williams said. “We don’t see Bryan as a scapegoat. It’s just the first step.”Full Story >
AT&T brings its driving simulator to Xavier University Thursday with the hope of educating students on the dangers of drivers not paying attention behind the wheel.Full Story >
AT&T brings its driving simulator to Xavier University Thursday with the hope of educating students on the dangers of drivers not paying attention behind the wheel.Full Story >