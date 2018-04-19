Man shot by Kentucky deputy in serious condition

ROANOKE, Ky. (AP) - A man shot in Roanoke by a Kentucky sheriff's deputy was in serious condition after being flown to a hospital.

News outlets report the man was shot after fleeing deputies with the LaRue County Sheriff's Office who attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The unidentified man led deputies on a high speed chase Wednesday that ended when one deputy shot him.

State Police Trooper Jeff Gregory says the man is known to law enforcement and wanted on warrants including failure to appear in court. The man was alert and talking when he was flown to a Louisville hospital. News outlets report that he was the only person in the car.

State police are investigating.

