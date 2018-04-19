Student arrested for having loaded gun, marijuana on school property

Dearborn County sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old East Central High School student after being notified he had marijuana and a loaded firearm on school property.

According to authorities, Cole Hornsby was in a bathroom when staff noticed the odor of smoke coming from the bathroom. School officials investigated, and found a small marijuana cigarette in Hornsby's possession.

Pursuant to school police and Hornsby's consent, his truck was searched. A loaded Glock handgun was found in the middle console, along with ammunition, a digital scale and a mason jar containing a leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

Hornsby was arrested and charged with carrying a handgun on school property, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana.

