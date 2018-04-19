Student arrested for having loaded gun, marijuana on school prop - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Student arrested for having loaded gun, marijuana on school property

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Connect
Cole Hornsby (Dearborn County Sheriff's Office) Cole Hornsby (Dearborn County Sheriff's Office)
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

Dearborn County sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old East Central High School student after being notified he had marijuana and a loaded firearm on school property.

According to authorities, Cole Hornsby was in a bathroom when staff noticed the odor of smoke coming from the bathroom. School officials investigated, and found a small marijuana cigarette in Hornsby's possession.

Pursuant to school police and Hornsby's consent, his truck was searched. A loaded Glock handgun was found in the middle console, along with ammunition, a digital scale and a mason jar containing a leafy substance believed to be marijuana. 

Hornsby was arrested and charged with carrying a handgun on school property, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana. 

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly