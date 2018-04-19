Repair crews to hit 185 streets in Cincinnati: See the list

Cincinnatians will likely notice an influx of work crews on city streets soon.

185 streets in 25 Cincinnati neighborhoods will undergo repairs and rehabilitation this Spring.

Crews are starting work this week in East Price Hill, West Price Hill, Roselawn, Mt. Washington and Mt. Lookout.

Cincinnati officials have published a list of roads that are due repairs this year:

The work may require parking or driving restrictions and residents will be notified at least 24 hours in advance, city officials say.

Crews generally work 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday but can work on Saturdays and later into the evening, as needed.

Every neighborhood in the City is targeted for roadwork on a three-year rotation. Click here to see estimated dates for repairs in each neighborhood.

The street rehabilitation program handles street resurfacing and significant curb repairs. This work includes grinding off old roadway surfaces, resurfacing the pavement with new asphalt, and repairing / replacing curbs where necessary.

In addition to rehab, crews will repair and apply surface treatments for preventive maintenance on another 216 streets in 22 Cincinnati neighborhoods starting later this spring.

