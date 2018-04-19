Fate of Kentucky's new pension law to be decided by July

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge says he plans to decide by July 14 whether he will block a new law making changes to Kentucky's troubled pension plan from taking effect.
State lawmakers passed a law earlier this month making changes to the state's underfunded pension system. Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear sued, saying it violates the state constitution and lawmakers broke the law when they passed it.
Some provisions of the law take effect July 14, while others won't take effect until Jan. 1. Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said Thursday he is confident the case can be decided by July 14. However, he said the case will probably have to be decided by the Kentucky Supreme Court.
