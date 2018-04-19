Barbara Bush greets daughter in heaven in popular newspaper cartoon

The funeral for the former first lady is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.

The funeral for the former first lady is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.

The funeral for the former first lady is scheduled for Saturday in Houston. (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

The funeral for the former first lady is scheduled for Saturday in Houston. (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Shortly after America learned of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday, English professor Randa Jarrar used her verified Twitter account to share her views on Mrs. Bush.

Shortly after America learned of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday, English professor Randa Jarrar used her verified Twitter account to share her views on Mrs. Bush.

Fresno State professor who called Barbara Bush an amazing racist: 'I will never be fired'

Fresno State professor who called Barbara Bush an amazing racist: 'I will never be fired'

The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3. (Source: J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

(RNN) – A newspaper cartoon depicting a heavenly reunion between Barbara Bush and her daughter is melting hearts and sweeping social media.

The drawing posted by the former first lady’s granddaughter Jenna Bush Hager shows Barbara Bush at the gates of heaven, shouting out “Robin” with her arms open wide.

Robin Bush died of leukemia at the age of 3 in 1953. Barbara Bush was 92 when she died Tuesday.

“Someone sent this to me—I don’t know the artist but I love her,” Hager posted on Facebook. “Miss you Gans.”

The cartoon was created by Marshall Ramsey with Mississippi Public Broadcasting and appeared in the Clarion Ledger newspaper. He responded to Hager’s post.

“Glad you like it -- that means a lot to me. Your grandmother was like our grandmother,” Ramsey said. “My heart is going out to you and your whole family today. What a special lady she was and what an awesome legacy she left behind. God bless you.”

Ramsey then offered the Bush family the original artwork.

Hager’s post of Ramsey’s cartoon has been shared more than 30,000 times.

Bush’s funeral is Saturday in Texas.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.