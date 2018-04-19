Barbara Bush greets daughter in heaven in popular newspaper cartoon

Shortly after America learned of the death of former first lady Barbara Bush on Tuesday, English professor Randa Jarrar used her verified Twitter account to share her views on Mrs. Bush.Full Story >
The funeral for the former first lady is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.
The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.
The senior kept a promise from middle school by taking his mom to prom because she missed her own dance when she dropped out to raise him.
For many people, taking out the trash is a chore. But for a 3-year-old boy in Iowa, trash day is Christmas, birthdays, and Halloween all rolled up into one.
Toby's owners gave him to another family. But the 7-year-old cat apparently missed his original family so much, he walked back to them - from 12 miles away.
The mother, Calaya, was seen kissing and cradling the newborn, named Moke, which means "junior" in the Linglala language of Congo.
