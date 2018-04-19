Police search for man wanted in 2 child rape cases

Police are searching for a 19-year-old who is wanted for the rape of two victims under the age of 13.

Police said Walter Perez-Vazquez frequents the Price Hill area and his last known address was in the 500 block of Woodlawn Ave.

He is described as 4'11", 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who has information pertaining to the whereabouts of Perez-Vazquez is asked to contact Det. K. Moore at 513-352-3542 or CrimeStoppers at 513-352-3040.

