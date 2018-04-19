Anti-abortion politicians push efforts to prosecute women

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials in Republican-dominant states are pushing legislation ahead of midterm elections that would punish both doctors and patients for abortions.

In Idaho, one top GOP candidate promised to back a long-shot effort that would allow women to be prosecuted for getting abortions, and another offered tepid support but doubted it would survive a legal challenge.

With President Donald Trump in office, Republican state leaders have become more emboldened to support the idea without facing backlash from their conservative base.

Politicians in states from Ohio to Oklahoma are pushing similar measures or promising to criminalize abortion as they seek office.

The stance openly defies the U.S. Supreme Court, which has ruled that a woman has the right to choose an abortion without "undue interference" from the state.

