Anti-abortion politicians push efforts to prosecute women

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI
Associated Press
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Officials in Republican-dominant states are pushing legislation ahead of midterm elections that would punish both doctors and patients for abortions.
In Idaho, one top GOP candidate promised to back a long-shot effort that would allow women to be prosecuted for getting abortions, and another offered tepid support but doubted it would survive a legal challenge.
With President Donald Trump in office, Republican state leaders have become more emboldened to support the idea without facing backlash from their conservative base.
Politicians in states from Ohio to Oklahoma are pushing similar measures or promising to criminalize abortion as they seek office.
The stance openly defies the U.S. Supreme Court, which has ruled that a woman has the right to choose an abortion without "undue interference" from the state.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police are searching for a 19-year-old who is wanted for the rape of two victims under the age of 13.Full Story >
Police are searching for a 19-year-old who is wanted for the rape of two victims under the age of 13.Full Story >
Cincinnatians will likely notice an influx of work crews on city streets soon.Full Story >
Cincinnatians will likely notice an influx of work crews on city streets soon.Full Story >
We are in for partly sunny skies Thursday, but it will remain chilly.Full Story >
We are in for partly sunny skies Thursday, but it will remain chilly.Full Story >
Dearborn County sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old East Central High School student after being notified he had marijuana and a loaded firearm on school property.Full Story >
Dearborn County sheriff's deputies arrested an 18-year-old East Central High School student after being notified he had marijuana and a loaded firearm on school property.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds today announced they are replacing manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins.Full Story >
The Cincinnati Reds today announced they are replacing manager Bryan Price and pitching coach Mack Jenkins.Full Story >