Kentucky election officials given cybersecurity training

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's secretary of state says county officials are receiving cybersecurity training as the state bolsters efforts to protect its elections from the ongoing threat of hacking.

Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes says county clerks statewide received the training Thursday from the Department of Homeland Security. She says the training is a crucial step to protect elections and to increase public confidence in the election process.

The training comes ahead of next month's primary election in Kentucky.

Grimes says the goal is to offer the training to Kentucky's 15,000 precinct election officers this summer ahead of the November election.

Other steps are being taken to protect the integrity of elections. One step is to require that all future election equipment purchased in Kentucky provide a voter-verified paper trail.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.