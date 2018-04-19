Police seek critical missing man with autism

Cincinnati police are asking the public's help in find a critically missing autistic man.

Roy Hayes was last seen on Thursday around 2 p.m. in the 4000 block of El Vista Drive in Cleves.

Police said he has autism and schizophrenia. He walked away from the residence and is believed to be on foot.

Hayes was last seen in a brown hooded sweatshirt, red T-shirt, blue jeans, work boots, and has short brown hair.

Police said he is is cognitively delayed and has mental capacity of 5 to 8-year-old. He is able to communicate and knows his name.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has a helicopter up searching for him.

Police ask anyone who sees him to call 911.

