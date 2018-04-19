Waffle House is now serving beer, sort of

The participating Waffle House is the nation's first location to sell beer.(Source: AP Photo/Ric Feld)

Waffle House is known for its 24-hour dependable food menu. It's a place customers can depend on to fill their stomachs after a night out.

But, people attending Atlanta Braves home games at SunTrust Park will now be able to get their beer and their meals at the same spot.

The beer-serving Waffle House is actually a Waffle House hash brown cart that is located in section 130 at SunTrust Park. The cart houses limited menu items along with beer options to wash it all down.

The 1st and only Waffle House location now serving beer is the Waffle House World Famous Hashbrown Cart in @SunTrustPark section 130. pic.twitter.com/i3cPrhjdEz — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) April 16, 2018

The Waffle House kiosk is the second location at the park. The main restaurant at the park offers a full traditional Waffle House menu experience, but without beer.

The very first Waffle House opened in Atlanta in 1955.There are now close to 2,000 locations nationwide.

