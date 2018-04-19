Cincinnati rug seller accused of running deceptive 'store-closing' sales

Ohio's Attorney General has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the operator of Aria Rug Center in Cincinnati for alleged deceptive advertising. (Pixabay/file)

Ohio's Attorney General has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the operator of Aria Rug Center in Cincinnati for alleged deceptive advertising.

The seller is accused of running several store-closing sales yet continuing to operate. The lawsuit accuses Stalco Enterprises Inc., doing business as Aria Rug Center at 9689 Montgomery Rd., of violating Ohio consumer protection laws.

Complaints filed with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office claimed that Aria Rug Center ran continuous going-of-business sales but stayed in business. An investigation by the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Section found that the company advertised several store-closing or “distress” sales in 2017 but by March 2018 was again operating in the same store, under the same ownership.

Under Ohio’s Distress Sale Rule, sellers may not advertise a going-out-of-business sale if they aren’t actually going out of business.

The Attorney General’s lawsuit, filed in the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas, accuses Stalco Enterprises, doing business as Aria Rug Center, of violating Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act and Distress Sale Rule. Specific counts include making misrepresentations about a distress sale, failing to advertise specific start and end dates of a distress sale, and violating a 2009 agreement with the Attorney General’s Office over similar issues.

In the lawsuit, the Attorney General seeks a permanent injunction to stop any violations, reimbursement for consumers harmed by the conduct, and civil penalties.

Consumers who suspect unfair or deceptive practices should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at www.OhioProtects.org or 800-282-0515.

