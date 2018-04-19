Cincinnati rug seller accused of running deceptive 'store-closing' sales

Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."Full Story >
Kyle Plush's family stormed out of a City Hall meeting after sitting through five hours of testimony Tuesday, saying one councilman "crossed the line."Full Story >
The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.Full Story >
The cartoon depicts a reunion at the gates of heaven between Barbara Bush and her daughter Robin, who died at age 3.Full Story >
The man reportedly told two teenagers he didn’t have a problem having sex with juveniles, as long as it was “consensual.”Full Story >
The man reportedly told two teenagers he didn’t have a problem having sex with juveniles, as long as it was “consensual.”Full Story >
Police said the man told jewelers he wanted to buy an engagement ring for his fiancé. The 5.5 carat Marquise diamond worth more than $100,000 has yet to be recovered.Full Story >
Police said the man told jewelers he wanted to buy an engagement ring for his fiancé. The 5.5 carat Marquise diamond worth more than $100,000 has yet to be recovered.Full Story >