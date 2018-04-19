Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

The family of a Seven Hills student found dead in his van has released another statement.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are asking the public's help in find a critically missing autistic man.
Ohio's Attorney General has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the operator of Aria Rug Center in Cincinnati for alleged deceptive advertising.
Federal prosecutors say a prison kitchen worker and five inmates worked together to smuggle drugs into an Ohio prison.
Police are searching for a 19-year-old who is wanted for the rape of two victims under the age of 13.
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International Airport
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on each
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchases
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leave
Loud explosions rock Syria's capital and fill the sky with heavy smoke as U.S. President Donald Trump announced airstrikes in retaliation for the country's alleged use of chemical weapons
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons program
President Donald Trump has quickly declared "Mission Accomplished" for a U.S.-led allied missile attack on Syria's chemical weapons programFull Story >
