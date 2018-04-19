Family of teen found dead in van: 'Thank you for all of your shared prayers'

The family of a Seven Hills student found dead in his van has released another statement.

"Although I am shielding myself from the news because I am not ready to hear all the details surrounding his final moments before he passed on to heaven, our family does seek to understand what happened and honor Kyle's memory in a way that promotes positive changes in others lives," the statement reads, in part.

This statement, released Thursday, mirrors a sentiment in the family's previous statement, released shortly after Kyle Plush's tragic death.

That statement read, in part: "We respect the media's need for information and we thank them for continuing to ask questions about what happened to Kyle, as we also have questions and want answers."

The 16-year-old was found dead in his van near Seven Hills school recently, despite efforts to call 911.

Thursday's comments come after the family stormed out of a City Council hearing upon hearing a city official discuss legal action and potential compensation for the 16-year-old's death.

Both statements can be read in full below.

Here is Thursday's full statement:

We are so lucky God chose us to be Kyle's parents. Kyle and the rest of our family had a very special bond. Although I am shielding myself from the news because I am not ready to hear all the details surrounding his final moments before he passed on to heaven, our family does seek to understand what happened and honor Kyle's memory in a way that promotes positive changes in others lives. Kyle always had a smile on his face. He was a sweet and loving person. Kyle lived life to the fullest each and every day. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He was extremely loyal and honest. We want families to spend more time together doing things they love, to live each day to the fullest, be kind to others, smile and laugh more. I do know there are people grieving around the world for Kyle. God gives us what we need during times of sadness and he knows we need the whole world praying and supporting us because that is how deeply we feel his loss. Thank you for all of your shared prayers, silent prayers, memories and hugs. We need all of them. I love Kyle. Our family loves Kyle. All his friends love Kyle. God loves Kyle. And now through Kyle's courageous bravery in the last moments of his life, he has touched the lives of many more people around the world who now love Kyle too. Thank you, this continues to provide us comfort.

Here is the family's previous statement:

We would like to share a few words about our remarkable son. Kyle embraced life with a passion far beyond his years. We thank God for sharing him with us for over 16 years but we so desperately wish he was here today. We have had many requests from members of the media to talk about what happened to Kyle and what may happen next. We respect the media's need for information and we thank them for continuing to ask questions about what happened to Kyle, as we also have questions and want answers. Right now, every ounce of our family's energy is focused on getting through the next few days as we say goodbye to our son who brought joy to so many and who will never be forgotten by all those who loved him. Anyone who ever encountered Kyle knows he lit up a room with his larger than life, funny, smart and positive personality with inclusion of all. His friends know him as a leader with incredible potential that kept them laughing with his wit and innovative mind. He is unforgettable and we, as a family, will make sure he is never forgotten. We ask that the media respect our privacy over the next few days as we say goodbye to our son. In the near future we will have more to say and will share our plans soon, but right now we must come together as a family and help one another get through this. Finally, to those who have reached out with compassion and caring over the loss of Kyle - we cannot thank you enough and wanted to share a few of our favorite photos. Your kindness will help us survive the terrible days ahead. Thank you.

