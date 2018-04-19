2 new Kanye West albums coming in June - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

2 new Kanye West albums coming in June

(RNN) – Yeezus, can you believe the news?

Kanye West is promising two new albums in June.

Yeezy dropped the musical bombs on Twitter.

Not only does Ye have a solo album coming out on June 1, but a week later, he’ll release a joint album with Kid Cudi. They've formed a group called Kids See Ghost.

It’s been a couple years since the last Kanye album – 2016’s “The Life of Pablo.”

West is a 21-time Grammy winner. He has 68 total nominations.

