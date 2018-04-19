2 new Kanye West albums coming in June

(RNN) – Yeezus, can you believe the news?
Kanye West is promising two new albums in June.
Yeezy dropped the musical bombs on Twitter.
my album is 7 songs— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
June 1st— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
Not only does Ye have a solo album coming out on June 1, but a week later, he’ll release a joint album with Kid Cudi. They've formed a group called Kids See Ghost.
me and Cudi album June 8th— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
it's called Kids See Ghost. That's the name of our group— KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 19, 2018
It’s been a couple years since the last Kanye album – 2016’s “The Life of Pablo.”
West is a 21-time Grammy winner. He has 68 total nominations.
