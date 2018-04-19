Bengals 2018 home opener will be TNF match-up with division oppo - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Bengals 2018 home opener will be TNF match-up with division opponent

The 2018 Bengals schedule has been released. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Jeremy Rauch)
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

The 2018 Bengals schedule has been released, and tickets are now on sale.

Cincinnati opens the season Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.

The home opener will be a Thursday Night Football game against the Ravens on Sept. 13.

Nov. 4 will be the team's Bye Week.

The team's final game of the season will be Dec. 30 in Pittsburgh.

