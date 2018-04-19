Bengals 2018 home opener will be TNF match-up with division opponent

The 2018 Bengals schedule has been released. (FOX19 NOW Photo/Jeremy Rauch)

The 2018 Bengals schedule has been released, and tickets are now on sale.

Cincinnati opens the season Sept. 9 in Indianapolis.

The home opener will be a Thursday Night Football game against the Ravens on Sept. 13.

Also of note: Vontaze Burfict's second game back will be at home against Pittsburgh. #Bengals #Steelers — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) April 20, 2018

Nov. 4 will be the team's Bye Week.

The team's final game of the season will be Dec. 30 in Pittsburgh.

Mark your calendars accordingly.



The 2018 #Bengals schedule is here! WHO DEY!



Single-game tickets are on sale NOW: https://t.co/MOPaAgWc0D#ScheduleRelease2018 pic.twitter.com/Bjp6DKnR68 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 20, 2018

