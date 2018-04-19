2 deputies killed at FL restaurant in apparent ambush

The deputies were identified as Taylor Lindsey and Noel Ramirez. (Source: Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJXT/CNN) - Two deputies were killed in an ambush in Florida on Thursday.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff's Office identified the two victims as Sergeant Noel Ramirez and Deputy Taylor Lindsey. They were shot and killed inside Ace China restaurant in Trenton, about 45 minutes west of Gainesville.

Authorities said a gunman, identified as 59-year-old John Hubert Highnote, walked up to the restaurant and fired at them through the window.

Highnote was found dead outside the restaurant, according to the sheriff's office.

"No further information is available regarding the assailant, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting the active, ongoing criminal investigation," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The sheriff said Ramirez was a seven-year-veteran of law enforcement.

He called both deputies "the best of the best."

