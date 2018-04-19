Parent upset after preschool bans child from having a 'best frie - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Parent upset after preschool bans child from having a 'best friend'

Juliana Hartwell attended Pentucket Workshop Preschool in Georgetown, MA. (Source: WBZ/CNN) Juliana Hartwell attended Pentucket Workshop Preschool in Georgetown, MA. (Source: WBZ/CNN)

BOSTON (WBZ/CNN) - Everybody knows that even very young children can form special friendships.

But at one preschool in Georgetown, Mam little ones aren't allowed to call each other "best friends."

The school says the reason is that this language doesn't promote inclusivity.

Julia Hartwell loves her dolls in arts and crafts and like most four- year-olds, she has a best friend.

"She said you know so-and-so you're my best buddy. The teacher told her that she couldn't say that there in school,” Julia’s mother, Christine Hartwell, said.

At Pentucket Workshop Preschool, that's not a term Julie can use to describe her friendship.

"I think it's ridiculous,” said Christine Hartwell. “Children who are four years old speak from their heart, so they should be able to call kids anything loving.”

The preschool offered an explanation to Julia's parents, saying "the term ‘best friend’ can lead other children to feel excluded and it can ultimately lead to the formation of cliques and outsiders."

The school wants to encourage their students to have a wider group of friends.

"Although I think that words are really important and the term 'best' does have an implied meaning to it, I don't know if the right answer is necessarily denying children the ability to use that term,” said Gregory Young, a pediatric psychologist.

Christine Hartwell said the chiding has left her daughter confused.

"Even now she goes to say it in a loving way - 'I'm going to go see my best friend Charlie' or this one or that one - and she looks at me sideways as she's saying it and she's checking in with me to see if that language is okay."

Christine Hartwell said her daughter will not be going to school the rest of the year.

The Pentucket Workshop Preschool has not commented.

Copyright 2018 WBZ via CNN. All rights reserved.

  • Raycom reportsRaycom reportsMore>>

  • Comey memo: Trump complained about Flynn's 'judgment issues'

    Comey memo: Trump complained about Flynn's 'judgment issues'

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:51 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:35 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:35:43 GMT
    (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Former FBI director James Comey poses for photographs at a Barnes &amp; Noble book store before speaking Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II). Former FBI director James Comey poses for photographs at a Barnes &amp; Noble book store before speaking Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in New York.

    The Justice Department has agreed to provide Congress with copies of several memos written by former FBI Director James Comey, relenting as House Republicans threatened to subpoena the documents and criticized...

    Full Story >

    The Justice Department has agreed to provide Congress with copies of several memos written by former FBI Director James Comey, relenting as House Republicans threatened to subpoena the documents and criticized department officials.

    Full Story >

  • Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Southwest Airlines sought more time for engine inspections

    Thursday, April 19 2018 1:02 AM EDT2018-04-19 05:02:22 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:34 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:34:35 GMT
    (NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...(NTSB via AP). National Transportation Safety Board investigators examine damage to the engine of the Southwest Airlines plane that made an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport in Philadelphia on Tuesday, April 17, 2018. The Southwes...

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    Full Story >

    The Federal Aviation Administration's announcement late Wednesday comes nearly a year after the engine's manufacturer recommended the additional inspections, and a month after European regulators ordered their airlines to do the work.

    Full Story >

  • Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Lance Armstrong settles $100M lawsuit with US government

    Thursday, April 19 2018 4:32 PM EDT2018-04-19 20:32:44 GMT
    Thursday, April 19 2018 10:16 PM EDT2018-04-20 02:16:17 GMT
    (Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...(Bernard Papon/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this July 24, 2004, file pool photo, overall leader Lance Armstrong, right, of Austin, Texas, follows compatriot and teammate Floyd Landis, left, in the ascent of the La Croix Fry pass during the 17th ...
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.Full Story >
    Lance Armstrong has reached a$5 million settlement with the federal government in a civil whistleblower lawsuit that could have sought $100 million in damages from the former cyclist.Full Story >
    •   
Powered by Frankly