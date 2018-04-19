A decade later, Anna's Army is still fighting

Ten years ago, FOX19 NOW introduced you to a little girl who was in the battle of her life with cystic fibrosis. (WXIX)

Ten years ago, FOX19 NOW introduced you to a little girl who was in the battle of her life with cystic fibrosis.

The night the story aired, little Anna Reno passed away.

For the past decade, her family has been keeping her alive with Anna's Army, yearly fundraisers in her honor to help fight cystic fibrosis.

This year, Anna Reno would have been graduating high school, and her family has decided this will be last time.

Friday, starting at 3 p.m. at the center of Hillsboro, you'll meet Anna's Army. There will be food, music, and a silent auction.

It'll wrap up around 6:30 p.m.

Money raised with help Samantha Jameson who is battling cystic fibrosis, who has had a double lung transplant, and is now fighting cancer.

You can watch Anna's story again below:

