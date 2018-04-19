Cincinnati police investigating I-71 rock-throwing incident

Police are investigating a rock-throwing incident along Interstate 71 north near the Martin Luther King Drive exit. (WXIX)

Police are investigating a rock-throwing incident along Interstate 71 north near the Martin Luther King Drive exit.

It happened on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

The victim was driving his work van for Ascent Systems Innovations when a rock struck the van's passenger side.

“It sounded like a shotgun going off,” said Samuel Jansen, who was driving the van. “When I pulled over I was looking for a bullet hole in my side."

It’s unclear who is responsible for the rock toss but the victim’s boss, Todd Sayer, said police told them it might be kids.

“After talking to the officer, what we found out is the kids were standing on the side of the expressway in the shrub area and they threw the rock from that area,” he said.

Police told us they are investigating but did not indicate if they have a suspect.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.