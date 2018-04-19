Are Harry Black's days as Cincinnati city manager numbered?

Harry Black's days as Cincinnati's city manager could be numbered -- five council members now say they'll vote for him to be fired if he doesn't resign.

Council member Greg Landsman now says he's on board to vote to fire Black.

Black has told our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer, however, that he plans to continue to serve his duties.

For more than a month Black's status as city manager has been at the center of a heated debate. At first, the majority of council members showed support for Black, despite Mayor John Cranley's call for him to step down because of unprofessional and inappropriate behavior.

The tables turned Thursday.

"The city manager has brought a lot of positive things to the city, but it's just to the point where it's broken, and we have to move forward. We have to make those tough decisions and move forward," said Council member Amy Murray.

In Landsman's words, he believes the "dysfunction at City Hall needs to end." He says city leaders need to be focused on fixing the 9-1-1 system, adding the manager is not "fully focused on this, and we continue to be distracted by the ongoing saga surrounding the Manager and Mayor." He also says a new city manager won't solve the issues, but is an important next step.

The 9-1-1 system is at the forefront following the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush, who was trapped in a van and called 9-1-1 for help. Black is technically in charge of that system.

Now Black, responding to Landsman's decision, tells the Enquirer the investigation into Plush's passing isn't over.

"What do we base this on? Do we truly seek the truth? Or do we take action for the sake of taking action?" he said.

Black also told the Enquirer he intends to show up for work Friday.

FOX19 NOW has reached out to the four council members who have said they will not vote to fire Black. Wendell Young was the only to respond, saying he has no comment at this time.

It's not clear when the City Council could officially vote on this.

