NTSB: Pilot had marijuana, alcohol in system during crash

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) - A federal report says a pilot who died when his small plane struck a zip line strung across an Ohio river had alcohol and marijuana in his system.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports the National Transportation Safety Board released its findings this week.

The federal report says it's unclear whether 36-year Jesse Loy, of Punta Gorda, Florida, was impaired when his plane struck the zip line across the Little Miami River in Warren County in October 2016.

The crash also killed 43-year-old Eric Hackney, also of Punta Gorda.

The NTSB says the crash was caused by Loy's "decision to fly at low altitude." The report says the plane had no mechanical problems.

Loy and Hackney had flown to Ohio to meet friends who lived in Warren County.

Information from: MIDDLETOWN: Hamilton-Middletown Journal News , http://www.journal-news.com

