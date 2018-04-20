New sentencing date for man suspected of Bosnian war crimes

CLEVELAND (AP) - A judge has set a new sentencing date for an Ohio man accused of hiding his membership in a Serbian special police unit that massacred more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims during the 1995 genocide.
Federal prosecutors accused Oliver Dragic (DRAH'-gich) of immigration fraud in a three-count federal indictment in 2016. Dragic pleaded guilty in December to possessing and using fraudulently obtained immigration documents.
U.S. District Judge Dan Aaron Polster on Wednesday rescheduled Dragic's sentencing from April 23 to May 31.
Prosecutors say Dragic, of Barberton in suburban Akron, made false statements on forms about his role in ethnic cleansing in Bosnia while applying for refugee status in the U.S.
