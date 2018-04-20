'This is my family': Where the travel ban debate hits home

By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - As the U.S. Supreme Court prepares to weigh President Donald Trump's ban on travel from certain countries, its effects are playing out from Minnesota to the Middle East.
In New York, a convenience store worker worries for his wife in war-torn Yemen after she was deemed ineligible for a waiver from the immigration and travel restrictions. A factory worker in St. Cloud, Minnesota, struggles to raise his two sons alone while waiting to see whether his Somali wife can get a waiver.
In San Francisco, an Iranian aspiring filmmaker feels like he can't take a chance on going home.
The policy bars various categories of travelers and immigrants from Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria and Yemen, plus some Venezuelan government officials. The administration says the measure is improving national security.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Harry Black's days as Cincinnati's city manager could be numbered -- five council members now say they'll vote for him to be fired if he doesn't resign.Full Story >
Harry Black's days as Cincinnati's city manager could be numbered -- five council members now say they'll vote for him to be fired if he doesn't resign.Full Story >
Ohio's Attorney General has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the operator of Aria Rug Center in Cincinnati for alleged deceptive advertising.Full Story >
Ohio's Attorney General has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the operator of Aria Rug Center in Cincinnati for alleged deceptive advertising.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman announced Thursday night that he'll cast a vote to fire City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman announced Thursday night that he'll cast a vote to fire City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
Police are investigating a rock-throwing incident along Interstate 71 north near the Martin Luther King Drive exit.Full Story >
Police are investigating a rock-throwing incident along Interstate 71 north near the Martin Luther King Drive exit.Full Story >
Mason police have arrested a Mason High School student they say posted a non-specific threat in an MHS bathroom.Full Story >
Mason police have arrested a Mason High School student they say posted a non-specific threat in an MHS bathroom.Full Story >