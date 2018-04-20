Man died after leaving nursing home, getting ride from cop

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Police officials say a man who wandered away from an Ohio nursing home had not been reported missing when an officer gave him a ride to the gas station where he was found dead two days later.

The Canton Repository reports Canton Police Capt. David Kurzinsky said Thursday that the officer picked up 56-year-old Mark Billiter Sunday night and drove him to a gas station about 4 miles (6 kilometers) from the nursing home.

Billiter was found dead Tuesday sitting against the station.

His family reported him missing Monday morning. Police then contacted the nursing home, which has declined to comment. Billiter's family says he suffered from dementia following a heart attack.

Canton police and the Stark County Sheriff's Office are investigating Billiter's death.

