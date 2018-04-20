Former First Lady Barbara Bush had deep roots at Miami U

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Former First Lady Barbara Bush had ties to Miami University long before she was a wife and a mother of presidents.
WLWT-TV reports Bush's parents, Pauline Robinson and Marvin Pierce, met at the university's Oxford campus.
Robinson was a member of the sorority Sigma Sigma Sigma, the university orchestra and choir. Pierce, also known as "Monk," was class president, a member of the mustache club and an accomplished athlete.
Photos of the two are in the university's 102-year-old yearbook. University representative Carole Johnson says the couple was among "the original Miami mergers."
Barbara Bush was later named an honorary alumna. She died Tuesday at age 92.
Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Harry Black's days as Cincinnati's city manager could be numbered -- five council members now say they'll vote for him to be fired if he doesn't resign.Full Story >
Harry Black's days as Cincinnati's city manager could be numbered -- five council members now say they'll vote for him to be fired if he doesn't resign.Full Story >
Ohio's Attorney General has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the operator of Aria Rug Center in Cincinnati for alleged deceptive advertising.Full Story >
Ohio's Attorney General has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against the operator of Aria Rug Center in Cincinnati for alleged deceptive advertising.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman announced Thursday night that he'll cast a vote to fire City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
Cincinnati City Councilman Greg Landsman announced Thursday night that he'll cast a vote to fire City Manager Harry Black.Full Story >
Police are investigating a rock-throwing incident along Interstate 71 north near the Martin Luther King Drive exit.Full Story >
Police are investigating a rock-throwing incident along Interstate 71 north near the Martin Luther King Drive exit.Full Story >
Mason police have arrested a Mason High School student they say posted a non-specific threat in an MHS bathroom.Full Story >
Mason police have arrested a Mason High School student they say posted a non-specific threat in an MHS bathroom.Full Story >