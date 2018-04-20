Former First Lady Barbara Bush had deep roots at Miami U

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) - Former First Lady Barbara Bush had ties to Miami University long before she was a wife and a mother of presidents.

WLWT-TV reports Bush's parents, Pauline Robinson and Marvin Pierce, met at the university's Oxford campus.

Robinson was a member of the sorority Sigma Sigma Sigma, the university orchestra and choir. Pierce, also known as "Monk," was class president, a member of the mustache club and an accomplished athlete.

Photos of the two are in the university's 102-year-old yearbook. University representative Carole Johnson says the couple was among "the original Miami mergers."

Barbara Bush was later named an honorary alumna. She died Tuesday at age 92.

Information from: WLWT-TV, http://www.wlwt.com

