Bus leaves Cleveland for New York, ends up in Toledo

CLEVELAND (AP) - Greyhound says it is investigating how a bus meant to take passengers from Cleveland to New York ended up in Toledo.
WEWS-TV reports that the bus left Cleveland several hours late on Thursday and was headed east through Pennsylvania when it started experiencing problems. The company says the driver was instructed to head back to Cleveland and get a new bus, but instead drove about two hours past it, to Toledo. The driver then turned around and went back to Cleveland.
Passenger Morgan Staley says they spent about seven hours "just going in a circle."
The company says passengers interested in a refund can contact customer service.
