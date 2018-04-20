Arizona teachers vote for statewide walkout to protest pay

By MELISSA DANIELS
Associated Press
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona teachers have voted to walk off the job to demand increased school funding.
The state's largest teacher membership group said Thursday that teachers will walkout April 26.
Arizona jumped into a movement for higher teacher pay that started in West Virginia, where a strike garnered a raise, and spread to Oklahoma, Kentucky and Colorado.
Republican Gov. Doug Ducey has offered a proposal that gives teachers a 20 percent raise by 2020. Many teachers say the plan failed to address much-needed funding for classrooms and support staff.
Parents and communities already have been making plans for child care and food boxes for kids who rely on free breakfast and lunch at school.
Teachers could face consequences in Arizona, where unions do not collectively bargain with districts and representation is not mandatory.
