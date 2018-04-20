Officials: 1 person dead after house fire in Kentucky

RINEYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Officials say one person is dead after a fire in a Kentucky home.
Hardin County Deputy Coroner Shana Norton tells The News-Enterprise that John Patterson died in the blaze.
Investigators tell news outlet that the fire at the Rineyville residence was reported Thursday morning. The body was upstairs and was found during a sweep of the home.
Investigators believed the victim was sleeping when the fire started. No one else was in the home at the time of the fire.
The state fire marshal is leading the investigation into the fire's cause.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
