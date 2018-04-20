Threats prompt increased police presence at Mason schools

There is an increased police presence on all Mason City School campuses Friday in response to threats.

Mason police said they arrested a high school student who posted a non-specific threat in a bathroom at the school.

A second threat was made by a middle school student.

Police said he stood up on a bus and said he was going to "shoot up" the school Friday.

The middle school student will face "school and legal consequences," school district officials wrote in a Facebook post.

"We will have a robust law enforcement presence at all of our schools on Friday, and will have other measures in place that we aren't sharing publicly. We always support a parent's decision to do what is in your best judgement when it comes to your child's safety - and an absence will be counted as excused.

"We understand how disturbing threats are for your family. They are for our Mason City Schools staff, too. We are all working hard to share the message that making a threat is very serious and has enormous consequences for the person who does so, and a community.

Two threats made against @MasonSchools I'm live with the latest on the students accused of making the threats and how police/school district is responding. WATCH: @FOX19 Now. pic.twitter.com/1MkeqP5dlO — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) April 20, 2018

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

