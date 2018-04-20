No arrests 2 years after Pike County massacre

An aerial view of the trailers before they were relocated. (FOX19 NOW)

Sunday marks the two-year anniversary of the Pike County massacre.

Eight members of the Rhoden family were found fatally shot near Piketon, in rural southern Ohio, on April 22, 2016.

No arrests have been made in what is considered the state's most complex homicide investigation to date.

The victims are: Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40, Clarence "Frankie" Rhoden, 20, Dana Rhoden, 37, Gary Rhoden, 38, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Hannah Gilley, 20, Kenneth Rhoden, 44.

A toddler and two babies were left unharmed: A 3-year-old, a 4-day-old found in bed next to her mother, Hanna Rhoden, and a 6-month-old.

Law enforcement officials have described the slayings as sophisticated, pre-planned executions.

Authorities suspect there were multiple attackers who were familiar with the victims' homes and the surrounding area.

The motive remains a mystery.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office has said Christopher Rhoden Sr. had "a large-scale marijuana growing operation," leading some to speculate the killings were drug-related.

The victims were gunned down in the overnight hours April 21-22, 2016 while most of them slept.

All were shot to death and most of the victims, six, were shot three times or more.

One victim was shot nine times. Some also showed signs of soft tissue bruising.

No suspects have been named.

In June, however, Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Pike County Sheriff Charles Reader asked the public for information on the Wagner family, four Peebles residents who relocated to Alaska just the week before.

It remains unclear what prompted law enforcement to seek them out.

Investigators said they were interested in any information the public may have on those individuals including business dealings. Specifically, police requested wanting information regarding vehicles, firearms and ammunition.

It wasn't the first time their names have been connected to this investigation.

Edward "Jake" Wagner, 24, was Hanna Rhoden's boyfriend at one point.

The two had a daughter together, who is now in Jake's custody.

Some of the Wagner's property in Pike County was searched for evidence nearly a year ago, in May.

No arrests were made.

