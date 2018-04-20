Couple killed Vietnam vet, burned body while kids watched, authorities say

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is executing a nuisance order at an apartment building in the 100-block of Miami Avenue in North Bend.Full Story >
Harry Black's days as Cincinnati's city manager could be numbered -- five council members now say they'll vote for him to be fired if he doesn't resign.
Police are looking for an endangered missing Maineville man, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department.
The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI Checkpoint Friday, according to a statement from the City of Fairfield.
There is an increased police presence on all Mason City School campuses Friday in response to threats.
