Here's the location of tonight's OVI checkpoint

The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI Checkpoint Friday, according to a statement from the City of Fairfield.

The checkpoint will be in Fairfield on northbound SR 4, specifically, 4400 Dixie Hwy, which is just north of Symmes Rd.

It will be starting at 11 p.m. and ending no later than 3 a.m.,

The checkpoints, along with saturation patrols, are part of a continuing effort by law enforcement to reduce OVI related crashes resulting in injuries and fatalities.