Police looking for endangered Maineville man

Police are looking for an endangered missing Maineville man, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Homer Howard, 83, left his home on Beargrass Way in Maineville Tuesday morning at 10:15 a.m.

He was driving a 2012 gray Ford Fusion with Ohio license plate CA35QV.

Howard was last seen in his car driving on Zoar Road in Hamilton Township around 10:30 a.m. He suffers from Dementia.

Contact Hamilton Police at 513-925-2525 if you see Howard.

