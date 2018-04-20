Nuisance order closes North Bend apartments - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

NORTH BEND, OH (FOX19) -

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is executing a nuisance order at an apartment building in the 100-block of Miami Avenue in North Bend.

The property is being seized and closed down, according to a statement from Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

There will be a large presence of law enforcement at the apartment building Friday morning.

