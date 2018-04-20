Gross: Farm breeds 6 billion roaches a year for medicine

The creatures are used in traditional Chinese medicine. (Source: Pixabay)

XICHANG, China (RNN) – Cockroaches are far from man’s best friend, but one farm is China is harvesting billions of the creatures.

The indoor farm managed by China’s largest online healthcare platform, Good Doctor, is breeding six billion cockroaches a year for medicinal purposes, according to the South China Morning Post.

The roaches are held in a two-story building, the size of two sports fields. The facility uses state-of-the-art technology to monitor the roaches, which are housed in artificial controlled rooms.

It is the first time in history so many roaches have been confined and bred in one space, according to the paper.

The roaches are part of a booming traditional medicine industry. Their ground-up powdered remains are also used to treat burns.

Millions of people in China consume the medicine.

Roaches also serve as a proteins for livestock, and researchers have claimed roach milk is one of the world’s most nutritious.

Let's hope the roaches don't escape. In 2013, one million cockroaches fled a similar farm in Dakeng, China.

