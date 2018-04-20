1 student injured in school shooting; suspect in custody - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

breaking

1 student injured in school shooting; suspect in custody

One student was injured in a school shooting. (Source: Raycom News Network) One student was injured in a school shooting. (Source: Raycom News Network)

OCALA, FL (RNN) - One student was injured in a school shooting at Forest High School.

Thee Ocala Star-Banner reported the shooter is in custody.

Copyright 2018 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly