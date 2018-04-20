Wells Fargo to pay $1B for mortgage, auto lending abuses

A display featuring several Confederate flags, black figures with wigs, and a black mannequin with painted lips is spurring controversy in Lindale.Full Story >
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is executing a nuisance order at an apartment building in the 100-block of Miami Avenue in North Bend.Full Story >
Harry Black's days as Cincinnati's city manager could be numbered -- five council members now say they'll vote for him to be fired if he doesn't resign.Full Story >
Police are looking for an endangered missing Maineville man, according to the Hamilton Township Police Department.Full Story >
The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting an OVI Checkpoint Friday, according to a statement from the City of Fairfield.Full Story >
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceFull Story >
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportFull Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in a case that has to do with businesses' collection of sales tax on online purchasesFull Story >
Philadelphia officials have wrapped up a meeting with Starbucks executives to discuss the arrests of two black men who were denied use of a store's bathroom and refused to leaveFull Story >
