Ohio unemployment rates drops in March

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent in March, but remained higher than the national rate.
The state unemployment rate decreased from 4.5 percent in February and was lower than the 5.1 percent rate in March 2017.
The national rate was 4.1 percent in March, unchanged from February, and down from 4.5 percent in March 2017.
The state's Job and Family Services Department says Ohio's nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased by 10,800 jobs in March.
Ohio reported job gains in sectors that include trade transportation and utilities; educational and health services; financial activities; leisure and hospitality; and other services. Those gains exceeded losses in professional and business services and information.
Government employment in Ohio increased by 3,600 jobs in March.
