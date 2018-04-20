Evansville police shoot, wound rape suspect who had fake gun

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Police in southwestern Indiana say an officer shot and wounded a rape suspect who allegedly threatened the officer with what turned out to be a fake handgun.

Evansville police spokesman Sgt. Jason Cullum says 48-year-old Michael Anthony Foster was hospitalized after being shot multiple times Wednesday night. His condition wasn't immediately known Friday.

Cullum tells The Evansville Courier & Press Foster was suspected in a violent rape reported Wednesday evening at an Evansville apartment.

Police say Foster later returned to that apartment and fled when officers told him to show his hands.

Cullum says an officer followed Foster and again ordered him to show his hands. The officer shot Foster multiple times when Foster allegedly pointed a handgun at the officer. That gun turned out to be a fake weapon.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

