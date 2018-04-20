Investigators focused on family of 4 in unsolved killings

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) - A prosecutor says the investigation of the unsolved killings of eight Ohio family members nearly two years ago remains focused on a family of four that left the state for Alaska.

Pike County Prosecutor Rob Junk also tells the Cincinnati Enquirer two agents from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a member of the Pike County Sheriff's Office work full-time on the case.

The slayings happened two years ago Sunday. The case involves seven adults and a teenage boy from the Rhoden family found shot to death at four homes near Piketon, in southern Ohio.

The family of four that moved to Alaska were long-time friends with the Rhodens. They have never been named as suspects and their attorney says they weren't involved.

