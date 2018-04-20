Reading man with Asperger Syndrome is missing

One student was injured in a school shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, FL. Police say the shooter is another student.Full Story >
One student was injured in a school shooting at Forest High School in Ocala, FL. Police say the shooter is another student.Full Story >
Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.Full Story >
Sam Sally says she was coerced by her husband, who has since died, into crossing into ISIS territory while on vacation in Turkey four years ago.Full Story >
Authorities believe Stacie Mendoza, a waitress, used her friendship with Kenneth Coyle to get access to his financial information.Full Story >
Authorities believe Stacie Mendoza, a waitress, used her friendship with Kenneth Coyle to get access to his financial information.Full Story >
The Democratic National Committee has filed suit against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over an alleged conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign.Full Story >
The Democratic National Committee has filed suit against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over an alleged conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign.Full Story >
President Donald Trump told former FBI Director James Comey that he had serious concerns about his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.Full Story >
President Donald Trump told former FBI Director James Comey that he had serious concerns about his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.Full Story >