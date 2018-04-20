Reading man with Asperger Syndrome is missing

A man with Asperger Syndrome is missing from his Reading Road home, according to Reading Police.

James V. Kerscher, 47, was last seen Friday April 13, 2018, between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at his home in the 9400 block of Reading Road.

Kerscher is described by police as 5’9, 200lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.

Reading Police ask anyone who sees Kerscher to call Detective Dan Lattire or Lt. Darin Lunsford at 513-733-4122.

