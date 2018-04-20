Democrats file suit against Trump campaign, WikiLeaks and Russia over 2016 presidential election

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is joining the legal team defending President Donald Trump in the special counsel's Russia investigation.

(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File). FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, then-President-elect Donald Trump, right, and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani pose for photographs as Giuliani arrives at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster clubhouse i...

Americans are largely pessimistic about U.S. relations with Russia and China in the next year, and despite signs of diplomatic progress with Kim Jong Un over nuclear weapons, nearly half also expect things to get worse with North Korea.

President Donald Trump told former FBI Director James Comey that he had serious concerns about his first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh). Copies of the memos written by former FBI Director James Comey are photographed in Washington, Thursday, April 19, 2018. President Donald Trump told former FBI Director James Comey that he had serious concerns about the judgment...

Russia's foreign minister says U.S. President Donald Trump indicated he could visit Russia if President Vladimir Putin were able to accept his invitation to the White House.

(RNN) - Asserting an "all-out assault on our democracy," the Democratic National Committee has filed suit against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks over an alleged conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign, the Washington Post reported.

The legal action, which was filed in federal district court in Manhattan, seeks millions of dollars in damages.

The complaint alleges a conspiracy by top Trump campaign officials and the Russian government to disrupt the 2016 election in favor of Donald Trump.

The DNC in its case claims that the Russian hacking and the relationship of Trump's associates with Russia, as well as the campaign's public support of the hacks, contributed to an illegal conspiracy that damaged the Democratic Party and interfered in the election.

"During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign," DNC Chairman Tom Perez said. "This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for President of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency."

The tactic is similar to one Democrats used during the Watergate scandal in 1972. The party filed suit against President Nixon's re-election campaign, seeking $1 million in damages for the burglary at Democratic headquarters in the Watergate building.

The DNC suit succeeded, garnering a $750,000 settlement the day Nixon left office in 1974.

The U.S. intelligence community said Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind interference in the 2016 election to undermine American democracy, and intelligence officials said that the 2018 elections may be in jeopardy because the government hasn't done enough to discourage the Rusians.

"Frankly, the United States is under attack," Coats said at the Senate Intelligence Committee’s annual hearing on worldwide threats in February, Reuters reported.

WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange, are facing multiple investigations by U.S. authorities, including three congressional probes and a federal criminal inquiry.

The Democratic National Committee revealed in the summer of 2016 that Russian hackers had hacked their emails and gained access to their computers.

Just days before the Democrat National Committee convention, WikiLeaks published thousands of hacked DNC emails, which threw the party into turmoil.

Special counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the Russian role in the 2016 election following the firing of FBI Director James Comey in May. He is also investigating the links between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In February, Mueller indicted 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly meddling in the 2016 presidential election, charging them with conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Three defendants were also charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and five defendants face charges of aggravated identity theft.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the US has identified "more than six members of the Russian government" involved in the DNC hacks.

There are at least six known incidents where Trump associates at least tried to get involved with either information provided by Russians, hacked Democratic emails or WikiLeaks.

Former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos has already pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about the matter and has been cooperating with Mueller’s team.

Mueller and the official that appointed him, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, has been under fire by Trump, and their jobs are said to be in jeopardy.

The president has long dismissed the investigation into Russian meddling, calling it a "witch hunt" and a "hoax." Trump has repeatedly said there was "no collusion" between his campaign and Russia.

However, the Republican leaders in Congress said they believe Trump will not fire Mueller, and will allow the special counsel to finish the investigation without a problem.

The Senate Judiciary Committee plans to vote on a bill to protect the special counsel despite a lack of support from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, CNN reported on Thursday.

McConnell believes Mueller doesn't need the protection.

"Obviously the views of the majority leader are important to consider, but they do not govern what happens here in the Judiciary Committee," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said. "If consideration on the floor was the standard for approving a bill in committee or not, we wouldn't probably be moving any bills out of this committee."

