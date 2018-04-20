Ohio says keep ex-high school athlete on sex offender list

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The state says a man convicted as a juvenile of raping a 16-year-old girl should remain on Ohio's sex offender registry because he's never fully acknowledged what he did.
State prosecutors say former Steubenville High School football player Ma'Lik (muh-LEEK') Richmond has continually tried to minimize his involvement in the crime.
Richmond was convicted in 2013 of raping a West Virginia girl during an alcohol-fueled party following a football scrimmage.
Richmond initially was required to register his address as a sex offender every six months for 20 years.
Judge Thomas Lipps in 2014 decreased Richmond's reporting requirement to once a year for 10 years. Lipps is weighing arguments for and against keeping Richmond on the list.
Richmond's lawyers say he successfully served his punishment and parole and is fully rehabilitated.
