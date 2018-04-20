Kentucky Derby: Big party leads way to 2-minute horse race

By REBECCA REYNOLDS YONKER
Associated Press
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Derby lasts only two minutes, but the legendary race has spawned an extended celebration that draws more than a million people to the Louisville area.
The party starts Saturday with Thunder Over Louisville, one of the largest fireworks shows in the nation. That kicks off a two-week period of more than 70 events all over the city, including hot air balloon races, bed races, a steamboat race, a mini-marathon and free concerts. The party doesn't stop until the horses run for the roses at Churchill Downs on the first Saturday in May.
The festival has come a long way since 1956, when four civic-minded leaders decided to use $648 to put on a parade that attracted 50,000 people.
Festival officials say the celebration pours nearly $130 million annually into the economy.
