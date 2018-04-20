UK teen gets 2 years for targeting CIA chief's phone, email

LONDON (AP) - A British teenager has been sentenced to two years in a youth detention center for compromising the email and phone accounts of senior U.S. government officials in what a judge called acts of "cyber-terrorism."

Prosecutors say Kane Gamble conned call centers during 2015-16 into revealing information that got him into the accounts of then-FBI director Mark Giuliano, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, then-CIA chief John Brennan and other officials.

They say Gamble, who was part of a group of hackers called "Crackas With Attitude," put some of the information he gathered online.

Gamble pleaded guilty last year. The 18-year-old was sentenced to youth custody on Friday in a London criminal court.

Judge Charles Haddon-Cave said his "nasty campaign of politically motivated cyber-terrorism" had left victims feeling violated.

