LONDON (AP) - A British teenager has been sentenced to two years in a youth detention center for compromising the email and phone accounts of senior U.S. government officials in what a judge called acts of "cyber-terrorism."
Prosecutors say Kane Gamble conned call centers during 2015-16 into revealing information that got him into the accounts of then-FBI director Mark Giuliano, then-Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, then-CIA chief John Brennan and other officials.
They say Gamble, who was part of a group of hackers called "Crackas With Attitude," put some of the information he gathered online.
Gamble pleaded guilty last year. The 18-year-old was sentenced to youth custody on Friday in a London criminal court.
Judge Charles Haddon-Cave said his "nasty campaign of politically motivated cyber-terrorism" had left victims feeling violated.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A man in his early 20s was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the torso, police say.Full Story >
A man in his early 20s was transported to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in the torso, police say.Full Story >
Council members and other Cincinnati leaders are expected to go on what is being described as an "exhaustive tour" of the city’s 911 center Monday.Full Story >
Council members and other Cincinnati leaders are expected to go on what is being described as an "exhaustive tour" of the city’s 911 center Monday.Full Story >
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.Full Story >
Three people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Loveland, Loveland police say.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for the first part of the work week after a dry weekend.Full Story >
Rain is back in the forecast for the first part of the work week after a dry weekend.Full Story >
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.Full Story >
James Comey and President Donald Trump seem to disagree on most everything, but the ex-FBI director's memos show consensus on at least one thing: the need to hunt down leakers.Full Story >
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerFull Story >
Cynthia Nixon's quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited _ Sarah Jessica ParkerFull Story >
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceFull Story >
The Go-Go's are going to Broadway with a musical mashup of their 1980s hits and an Elizabethan romanceFull Story >
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentFull Story >
Barbara Bush came up with the idea of focusing on literacy as first lady during a jog in 1978, the year her husband considered his first run for presidentFull Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
President Donald Trump affirms his plans to meet with Kim Jong Un after the CIA chief held secret talks with the North Korean leader two weeks ago but warns he could still pull out of a summit if isn't going to be "fruitful."Full Story >
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportFull Story >
A second piece of the Southwest Flight 1380 plane has been found in a Pennsylvania town about 60 miles northwest of the Philadelphia International AirportFull Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
A prominent biomedical ethics expert predicts that in 20 to 40 years, many parents will choose babies from dozens of embryos, after examining DNA information on eachFull Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
Family spokesman: Former first lady Barbara Bush, mother of President George W. Bush, dies at age 92Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says the U.S. and North Korea are holding direct talks at "extremely high levels" in preparation for a potential summit with dictator Kim Jong Un.Full Story >