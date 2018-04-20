Intact WWII bomb forces thousands to evacuate in Berlin - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Intact WWII bomb forces thousands to evacuate in Berlin

The 1,100 pound bomb was safely defused by police after the mass evacuation. (Source: Berlin Police/CNN) The 1,100 pound bomb was safely defused by police after the mass evacuation. (Source: Berlin Police/CNN)

BERLIN (RNN/CNN) – Thousands in Berlin were evacuated Friday morning after a World War II bomb was found at a construction site near the city's central railway station.

The discovery of the 1,100-pound bomb caused city officials to temporarily shut down the station and evacuate dozens of homes and government offices.

Police later deactivated the bomb believed to be of British origin. 

Thousands of unexploded bombs are still discovered in Germany annually. Last August, Berlin’s busiest airport was closed after authorities discovered a Russian World War II bomb.

